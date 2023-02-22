Club News

Video – On this day, Ronaldo’s two headers put down Crotone

February 22, 2023 - 8:30 am

On this day in 2021, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus hosted Giovanni Stroppa’s Crotone at the empty Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri dominated the action from the first whistle to the last. After wasting a flurry of chances, Alex Sandro’s sublime cross found Cristiano Ronaldo who opened the scoring with a nice header.

The Portuguese superstar then utilized his incredible physical strength to meet Aaron Ramsey’s byline cross with a towering header to make it 2-0.

In the second period, Weston McKennie smashed the ball home from close range to put the exclamation mark on a commanding display.

