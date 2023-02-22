Video – On this day, Ronaldo’s two headers put down Crotone

On this day in 2021, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus hosted Giovanni Stroppa’s Crotone at the empty Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri dominated the action from the first whistle to the last. After wasting a flurry of chances, Alex Sandro’s sublime cross found Cristiano Ronaldo who opened the scoring with a nice header.

The Portuguese superstar then utilized his incredible physical strength to meet Aaron Ramsey’s byline cross with a towering header to make it 2-0.

In the second period, Weston McKennie smashed the ball home from close range to put the exclamation mark on a commanding display.