Video – On this day, Rossi and Platini lead Juventus for Coppa Italia triumph

June 22, 2021 - 5:00 pm

On this day in 1983, Juventus went head-to-head against Hellas Verona in the second leg of the Coppa Italia final.

Whilst the Gialloblu possessed a strong squad back then, the Bianconeri had a host of true legends at their disposal – no less than Paolo Rossi and Michel Platini.

The late Italian opened the scoring in the first half and the Frenchman added a brace of his own in the second half, as Juventus overturned their 0-2 defeat in the first leg, to win the tournament’s final 3-2 on aggregate.

Avatar

