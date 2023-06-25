Rui Barros
Club News

Video – On this day, Rui Barros scored a brace in Juventus vs Verona

June 25, 2023 - 10:30 pm

On this day in 1989, Juventus hosted Verona at the Comunale Stadium in Turin for the last fixture of the Serie A season.

Danish legend Michael Laudrup put La Madama in the lead after three minutes, but Rui Barros took over the show in the second half.

The Portuguese midfielder doubled his side’s lead with an astonishing lob from the edge of the area before sealing the win with a third goal through a simple tap-in.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Chiesa Allegri

Allegri and Chiesa relationship complicated and could force attacker to leave

June 25, 2023
McKennie

Juventus could price AS Roma out of a move for their player

June 25, 2023
Federico Chiesa

Barcelona likes Chiesa but Juventus asking price scares them

June 25, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.