Video – On this day, Rui Barros scored a brace in Juventus vs Verona

On this day in 1989, Juventus hosted Verona at the Comunale Stadium in Turin for the last fixture of the Serie A season.

Danish legend Michael Laudrup put La Madama in the lead after three minutes, but Rui Barros took over the show in the second half.

The Portuguese midfielder doubled his side’s lead with an astonishing lob from the edge of the area before sealing the win with a third goal through a simple tap-in.