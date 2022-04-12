Salihamidzic
Club News

Video – On this day, Salihamidzic decided a thriller between Juventus and Milan

April 12, 2022 - 10:45 pm

On this day in 2008, Claudio Ranieri’s Juventus hosted Carlo Ancelotti’s Milan at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock with clinical finish form Alessandro Del Piero who was enjoying one of his most prolific campaigns. The legend found himself in a tight angle, but his shot somehow crept into the far bottom corner.

However, Filippo Inzaghi turned the result upside down with two of his signature goals.

Nevertheless, Hasan Salihamidzic became was the unlikely hero for the Old Lady, but scoring twice in each half to secure a thrilling win for the home side.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Prosecutor requests bans for Agnelli, Nedved and other Juventus figures: The full list

April 12, 2022
Cassano

Cassano mocks Allegri for allowing two players to leave Juventus

April 12, 2022
Mattia Perin

Mattia Perin has already made his decision regarding the future

April 12, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.