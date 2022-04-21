Video – On this day, Sandro led come-from-behind win over Parma

On this day last year, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus hosted Parma at the empty Allianz Stadium. The visitors shocked the Old Lady as Brugman broke the deadlock with a freekick that left Gianluigi Buffon stranded.

Nevertheless, Alex Sandro was the unlikely hero of the meeting, as he brought the Bianconeri back on level terms with a fine finish before giving his side the lead by nodding home Juan Cuadrado’s cross.

Matthijs de Ligt then cemented the victory with the third goal as he headed Cuadrado’s corner kick past the goalkeeper.