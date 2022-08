On this day in 2019, Juventus travelled to Parma on the opening matchday of the season. Although it was assistant manager Giovanni Martusciello in the dugout, this encounter announced the beginning of Maurizio Sarri’s brief era in Turin.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was hellbent on scoring, he was denied by Luigi Sepe on several occasions as well as the VAR on the most tightest of offside calls.

Nonetheless, Giorgio Chiellini pounced on loose ball to score the lone goal of the match.