On this day in 2019, Juventus traveled to Milano to meet their arch rivals Inter who were led by Antonio Conte from the dugout.

Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock early one with brilliant low drive with his left foot that but Lautaro Martinez equalized from the spot following a handball on Matthijs de Ligt.

Nonetheless, Gonzalo Higuain came off the bench to win the day for Maurizio Sarri’s men. Cristiano Ronaldo linked up with Rodrigo Bentancur who put the Argentine through on goal.