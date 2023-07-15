Video – On this day, Sassuolo and Juventus shared the spoils in thrilling six-goal battle

On this day in 2020, Roberto De Zerbi’s Sassuolo hosted Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus at the Mapei Stadium. The Bianconeri scored two early goals thanks to birthday boy Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain.

However, the Neroverdi turned the encounter upside-down with a shocking comeback. Filip Djuricic pulled one back before the break. In the second half, Domenico Berardi equalized with a spectacular freekick and Ciccio Caputo put the home side in the lead.

Afterwards, Alex Sandro nodded home from the corner kick to salvage a point for the Old Lady.