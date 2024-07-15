On this day in 2020, Roberto De Zerbi’s Sassuolo hosted Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus at the Mapei Stadium for a Serie A fixture.

The two attacking-minded coaches lived up to their reputations by delivering a six-goal thriller.

The Bianconeri scored twice in the opening minutes courtesy of birthday boy Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain.

However, the Emilians pulled one back in the first half through Filip Djuricic, while Domenico Berardi turned the match upside-down after the break. The winger equalized through a stunning freekick before setting up Ciccio Caputo who gave the home side a shocking lead.

Nevertheless, Alex Sandro saved the day with a trademark header on the near post from a corner kick to end the match 3-3.