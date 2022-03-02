Pirlo bernardeschi
Video – On this day, Super-sub Bernardeschi led Juve to victory over Spezia

March 2, 2022 - 11:45 pm

On this day last year, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus hosted Vincenzo Italiano’s Spezia at the empty Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri couldn’t break the deadlock in the first half, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort only rattled the post.

But it all changed in the second period, especially following the introduction of Federico Bernardeschi.

The Italian’s work on the left flank was behind Alvaro Morata’s opener as well as the Old Lady’s second goal scored by Federico Chiesa.

Ronaldo would then stamp his mark on the match with a third goal.

