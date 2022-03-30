Video – On this day, super-sub Kean sealed the win against Empoli

On this day in 2019, Juventus hosted Empoli at the Allianz Stadium in the absence of the injured Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

The Bianconeri almost took the lead early on but Bart Dragoswski pulled off a superb save to deny Mario Mandzukic’s header.

In the second half, Federico Bernardeschi came close on two occasions. But at the end of the day, it was Moise Kean who came off the bench to spare Max Allegri the blushes.

Giorgio Chiellini’s long ball was brought down by Mandzukic and the the young Italian’s first-time touch was too good for the goalkeeper.