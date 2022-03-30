kean

Video – On this day, super-sub Kean sealed the win against Empoli

March 30, 2022 - 6:30 pm

On this day in 2019, Juventus hosted Empoli at the Allianz Stadium in the absence of the injured Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

The Bianconeri almost took the lead early on but Bart Dragoswski pulled off a superb save to deny Mario Mandzukic’s header.

In the second half, Federico Bernardeschi came close on two occasions. But at the end of the day, it was Moise Kean who came off the bench to spare Max Allegri the blushes.

Giorgio Chiellini’s long ball was brought down by Mandzukic and the the young Italian’s first-time touch was too good for the goalkeeper.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Allegri has several selection headaches ahead of Juventus-Inter

March 30, 2022

Video – The Oscar of Juventus freekicks – Pick your favorite

March 30, 2022
Scamacca

Juventus will need at least 40m euros to sign Serie A attacker

March 28, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.