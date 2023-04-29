Club News

Video – On this day, Tevez and Llorente turned the tide against Fiorentina

April 29, 2023 - 10:00 pm

On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted their old rivals Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. The visitors stunned the Old Lady by snatching the lead when Gonzalo Rodriguez converted from the spot.

Nonetheless, Fernando Llorente warded off his marker to nod home the equalizer, and Carlos Tevez met Patrice Evra’s cross mid-air to put the home side in the lead.

In the second half, Tevez completed a personal brace, while a late free-kick from Josip wasn’t enough to salvage a result for the Viola.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

di maria nantes

Official: Di Maria out of Juventus squad for Bologna trip

April 29, 2023
Cassano

Cassano says Allegri can’t fool viewers with his post-match claims

April 29, 2023
milik

Arek Milik’s buy clause expires on Sunday: Here’s Juve’s plan

April 29, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.