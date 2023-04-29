Video – On this day, Tevez and Llorente turned the tide against Fiorentina

On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted their old rivals Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. The visitors stunned the Old Lady by snatching the lead when Gonzalo Rodriguez converted from the spot.

Nonetheless, Fernando Llorente warded off his marker to nod home the equalizer, and Carlos Tevez met Patrice Evra’s cross mid-air to put the home side in the lead.

In the second half, Tevez completed a personal brace, while a late free-kick from Josip wasn’t enough to salvage a result for the Viola.