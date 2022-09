On this day in 2014, Antonio Conte’s Juventus hosted Andrea Stramaccioni’s Udinese at the Alllianz Stadium in Turin.

The home side dominated the encounter from start to finish. Carlos Tevez broke the deadlock with a clinical finish in the first half following a solid job from Stephan Lichtsteiner on the right wing.

The Bianconeri pushed hard for a second goal, and they eventually got one courtesy of a splendid shot from Claudio Marchisio who secured a comfortable win.