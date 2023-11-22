On this day in 2014, Juventus traveled to Rome to take one Stefano Pioli’s Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock when Carlos Tevez’s sublime cross found Paul Pogba on the edge of the box. The Frenchman showed off his clinical touch to beat Federico Marchetti.

In the half, Claudio Marchisio set up Tevez for the second goal, while Pogba pounced on Roberto Pereyra’s clever ball to make it 3-0.

Simone Padoin left Max Allegri’s side with a man down after collecting a second booking, but Juve’s comfortable lead remained intact.