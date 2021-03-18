Video – On this day – Tevez brings down BVB

On this day in 2015, Juventus played Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League round 16.
The Bianconeri entered the match with an advantage thanks to a 2-1 win at home in the first leg.
Nonetheless, the Old Lady wanted to make a statement in Germany, and therefore punished the opposition in a 3-0 victory.
Carlos the Tevez had opened the scoring early on with a long rage shot, and Alvaro Morata added the second, but the Argentine returned to seal his brace thanks to Roberto Pereyra’s smart assist.
🗓 #AccaddeOggi nel 2⃣0⃣1⃣5⃣
⚪⚫ Tifosi della @juventusfc, ricordate questo gol di Carlos Tévez? pic.twitter.com/Mim47e7xne
— La UEFA (@UEFAcom_it) March 18, 2021
