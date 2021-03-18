Club News

Video – On this day – Tevez brings down BVB

March 18, 2021 - 2:45 pm

On this day in 2015, Juventus played Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League round 16.

The Bianconeri entered the match with an advantage thanks to a 2-1 win at home in the first leg.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady wanted to make a statement in Germany, and therefore punished the opposition in a 3-0 victory.

Carlos the Tevez had opened the scoring early on with a long rage shot, and Alvaro Morata added the second, but the Argentine returned to seal his brace thanks to Roberto Pereyra’s smart assist.

