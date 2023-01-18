Club News

Video – On this day, Tevez led Juventus routing of Verona

January 18, 2023 - 4:00 pm

On this day in 2015, Juventus secured a routine home win over Hellas Verona who had no answer for the rampant Bianconeri.

Paulo Pogba broke the deadlock after three minutes with a long-range effort which landed in the bottom corner. The Frenchman then dummied the ball for Carlos Tevez who doubled the hosts’ lead.

In the second half, Giorgio Chiellini’s split the Gialloblu defense with a clever run and through ball, allowing Roberto Pereyra to score the third. But it was his compatriot Tevez who put his own stamp on the beatdown with a personal brace.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

McKennie USA

Juventus urge McKennie to accept current offers, but he prefers another destination

January 18, 2023
Nacho Fernandez

Juventus linked to Real Madrid veteran with expiring contract

January 18, 2023
Andrea Agnelli

Super League, Next Gen and more: Agnelli sticks to his guns in farewell speech

January 18, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.