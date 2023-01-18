Video – On this day, Tevez led Juventus routing of Verona

On this day in 2015, Juventus secured a routine home win over Hellas Verona who had no answer for the rampant Bianconeri.

Paulo Pogba broke the deadlock after three minutes with a long-range effort which landed in the bottom corner. The Frenchman then dummied the ball for Carlos Tevez who doubled the hosts’ lead.

In the second half, Giorgio Chiellini’s split the Gialloblu defense with a clever run and through ball, allowing Roberto Pereyra to score the third. But it was his compatriot Tevez who put his own stamp on the beatdown with a personal brace.