Video – On this day, Tevez scored a fabulous brace against Parma

March 26, 2023 - 11:30 pm

On this day in 2014, Juventus earned a routine league victory over Parma at the Allianz Stadium. During his time in Turin, Carlos Tevez often enjoyed himself against the Crociati, and this was no exception.

The Argentine led the Bianconeri towards victory with a personal brace. His first goal was a sublime solo effort where he took on two opponents before smashing the ball home, while his second strike was a rebounded effort following Arturo Vidal’s shot.

Avatar

