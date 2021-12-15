Club News

Video – On this day, Tevez scored a hattrick in Sassuolo routing

December 15, 2021 - 4:45 pm

On this day in 2013, Juventus were still mentally recovering from their disappointing Champions League exit in Istanbul, but were adamant on bouncing back when they hosted Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium.

Carlos Tevez proved to be the ultimate star of the show, completing a hattrick of his own, including a sublime goal that saw him rounding the goalkeeper before drilling the ball into the empty net.

The Argentine also provided the assist for Federico Peluso who completed the 4-0 routing of the hapless Neroverdi.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala has some major requests for Santa Claus

December 15, 2021
icardi

Could Juventus offer a swap deal to land PSG striker?

December 15, 2021
Pellegrini

Family, Rome and injuries: The story of Luca Pellegrini

December 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.