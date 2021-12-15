Video – On this day, Tevez scored a hattrick in Sassuolo routing

On this day in 2013, Juventus were still mentally recovering from their disappointing Champions League exit in Istanbul, but were adamant on bouncing back when they hosted Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium.

Carlos Tevez proved to be the ultimate star of the show, completing a hattrick of his own, including a sublime goal that saw him rounding the goalkeeper before drilling the ball into the empty net.

The Argentine also provided the assist for Federico Peluso who completed the 4-0 routing of the hapless Neroverdi.