Video – On this day, Tevez scored hattrick as Juventus routed Sassuolo

On this day in 2013, Antonio Conte’s Juventus hosted Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Carlos Tevez cemented himself as ultimate star of the show with a personal hattrick.

The Argentine dribbled past the goalkeeper to score the opening goal in an empty net. He then got on the end of a Mauricio Isla’s cross to double his side’s lead, before pouncing on the rebound following Arturo Vidal’s shot to grab his personal third.

Federico Peluso’s header made it 4-0 against the hapless Emilians.