Video – On this day, Tevez scored hattrick as Juventus routed Sassuolo

December 15, 2022 - 8:00 am

On this day in 2013, Antonio Conte’s Juventus hosted Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Carlos Tevez cemented himself as ultimate star of the show with a personal hattrick.

The Argentine dribbled past the goalkeeper to score the opening goal in an empty net. He then got on the end of a Mauricio Isla’s cross to double his side’s lead, before pouncing on the rebound following Arturo Vidal’s shot to grab his personal third.

Federico Peluso’s header made it 4-0 against the hapless Emilians.

Avatar

