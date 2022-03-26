Club News

Video – On this day, Tevez scored twice to bring down Parma

March 26, 2022 - 10:45 pm

On this day in 2014, Antonio Conte’s Juventus hosted Parma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. As usual, Carlos Tevez turned out to be the main pillar in the win, scoring two first half goals.

The Argentine took not one, but two defenders before breaking the deadlock with a clinical strike. He then pounced on the rebound to double the Old Lady’s lead.

The Crociati managed to pull one back in the second period as Cristian Molinaro scored a stunner against his old club, but Amauri’s red card ended their hopes.

