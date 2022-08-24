Club News

Video – On this day, Tevez sealed the win on his Juventus debut

August 24, 2022 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2013, Delio Rossi’s Sampdoria hosted Antonio Conte’s Juventus at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa for the opening round of the campaign.

Carlos Tevez was making his Serie A debut after recently joining the Bianconeri, and he marked his inaugural match by scoring the solitary goal on the rainy night. 

Mirko Vucinic started the play from the left lane. He found Arturo Vidal on the edge of the box, and the latter picked up Paul Pogba with a clever pass. The Frenchman unselfishly laid it towards El Apache who tapped it in.

