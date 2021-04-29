Club News

Video – On this day, Tevez’s brace kept Juventus on track for the Scudetto

April 29, 2021 - 5:00 pm

On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted Fiorentina at the Allianz stadium.

Andrea Pirlo tripped Joaquin inside the box, and captain Gonzalo Rodriguez exquisitely converted from the spot.

Nonetheless, the maestro made up for it by sending a sublime cross for Fernando Llorente who headed home the equalizer.

Then it was time of the Carlos Tevez show. The Argentine nodded home Patrice Evra’s cross, before earning a brace with a low drive towards the far corner.

Josip Ilicic replaced Mohamed Salah and scored the Viola’s second of night with a spectacular freekick, but it wasn’t enough, as Max Allegri’s men held on to a 3-2 win and closed on their 4th straight Scudetto.

