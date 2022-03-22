Club News

Video – On this day, Tevez’s scorcher was the difference between Juve and Genoa

March 22, 2022 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2015, Juventus welcomed Genoa to the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Following an early onslaught, the Bianconeri took the lead thanks to an absolute scorcher from Carlos Tevez. The Argentine stormed into the box, rounded two defenders before unleashing a rocket towards the roof of the net from a tight angle.

The hosts could have added more goals, but Mattia Perin denied Fernando Llorente’s header and Giorgio Chiellini hit the woodwork.

In the second half, Roberto Pereyra earned a spot kick, but substitute goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna pulled off an impressive save on Tevez.

