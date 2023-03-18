Video – On this day, Trezeguet displayed his clinical touch in Livorno

On this day in 2006, Juventus traveled to Tuscany for a league fixture against Livorno at the Armando Picchi.

David Trezeguet displayed his sharpness in front of goal as he broke the deadlock from a play that involved Alessandro Del Piero, Pavel Nedved and Giuliano Giannichedda.

Although the hosts equalized in the first half, the French hitman immediately restored the Old Lady’s lead with another clinical finish. Alessandro Del Piero then made it 3-1 with an added-time goal.