Video – On this day, Vialli scored hattrick as Juventus routed Torino

On this day in 1995, Juventus and Torino clashed heads at the Stadio delle Alpi for the famous Derby della Mole.

Marcello Lippi’s men were in a great form much to the dismay of their hapless crosstown rivals, scoring five unanswered goals.

One man in particular had a spectacular evening. We’re talking about legendary captain Gianluca Vialli who completed a personal hattrick in the first half.

The striker nodded the ball home for his first before pouncing on some poor defending to get the second goal. Finally, he smashed home the third following a sublime assist from his old partner in crime Fabrizio Ravanelli.