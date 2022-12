On this day in 2013, Antonio Conte’s Juventus travelled to Regio Emilia-Romagna for a meeting against Bologna.

The Bianconeri started on a positive note, taking the lead through Arturo Vidal. The Chilean played a lovely give-and-go with Federico Peluso before finishing smoothly in front of goal.

In the second half, both sides had their chances, but it was Giorgio Chiellini who sealed the win in the Old Lady’s favor after heading home Carlos Tevez’s corner kick.