On this day in 2012, Antonio Conte’s Juventus hosted Walter Mazzarri’s Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri dominated the action from the start but had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock. Mirko Vucinic’s shot was deflected off Leonardo Bonucci who was credited with the first goal.

Arturo Vidal then doubled the Old Lady’s lead with a fabulous solo goal. Fabio Quagliarella made it 3-0 by beating the goalkeeper at his near post but diligently refused to celebrate against his hometown club.