Video – On this day, Vidal scored Champions League hattrick for Juventus

On this day in 2013, Juventus hosted FC Copenhagen at the Allianz Stadium in the fifth matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Antonio Conte’s men were still without a win in the competition after four fixtures, but Arturo Vidal broke the negative run with a personal hattrick.

The Chilean scored twice from the spot before nodding home the third after receiving a sublime cross from Paul Pogba.

Former Juventus defender Olof Mellberg scored the Dane’s lone goal, as the matched ended in a 3-1 win for the Old Lady.