Video – On this day, Vidal scored Champions League hattrick for Juventus

November 27, 2022 - 7:00 pm

On this day in 2013, Juventus hosted FC Copenhagen at the Allianz Stadium in the fifth matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Antonio Conte’s men were still without a win in the competition after four fixtures, but Arturo Vidal broke the negative run with a personal hattrick.

The Chilean scored twice from the spot before nodding home the third after receiving a sublime cross from Paul Pogba.

Former Juventus defender Olof Mellberg scored the Dane’s lone goal, as the matched ended in a 3-1 win for the Old Lady.

