Video – On this day, Vidal’s brace brought secured win over Lazio

On this day in 2013, Juventus made the trip towards the capital to take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Old Lady wasted no time, as they quickly took the lead through an early spot kick. Lorik Cana tripped Mirko Vucinic inside the penalty box, and Arturo Vidal made no mistake from 12 yards.

After a debacle inside the Biancocelesti box, the ball dropped in front of the Chilean, and he once again displayed his exquisite finish, and the score remained unchanged, as it ended 2-0 in favor of the reigning champions.