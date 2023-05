On this day in 2015, Juventus traveled to Liguria for a meeting against Sampdoria. While the Bianconeri only managed to score a single goal, it proved sufficient to secure the club’s 33rd Scudetto title and fourth in a row with four rounds to spare

Stephan Lichtsteiner picked up Arturo Vidal on the back post, and the Chilean placed his header on the opposite side of the goal. Thus, Max Allegri clinched his second league title and his first in Turin.