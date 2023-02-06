Vlahovic
Video – On this day, Vlahovic and Zakaria scored on their Juventus debut

February 6, 2023 - 1:30 pm

Exactly one year ago, Max Allegri handed Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria their Juventus debuts in a home fixture against Verona.

The two players had arrived to bolster the club’s ranks in what was an exciting January transfer session. However, their first outing exceeded all expectations, with both players scoring against Igor Tudor’s side.

The Serbian broke the deadlock with a stunning lob following a brilliant assist from Paulo Dybala. In the second half, Alvaro Morata’s exquisite pass released the Swiss midfielder who slotted the ball past Lorenzo Montipo.

