On this day in 2022, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a league fixture.

Despite having several chances in the early going, the Bianconeri found themselves trailing when Marko Arnautovic rounded Wojciech Szczesny to slot it home in the open net.

Nevertheless, the hosts kept pushing for an equalizer and were given a boost when Gary Medel received his marching orders.

In the dying minutes of the match, Alvaro Morata sent the ball towards the mouth of the goal with an acrobatic effort, and Dusan Vlahovic latched on it to rescue a point.