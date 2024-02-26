On this day in 2022, Juventus traveled to Tuscany for a Serie A meeting against Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

The Bianconeri opened the scoring when Adrien Rabiot’s cross was met by a towering header from Moise Kean.

Szczymon Zukowski pounced on a goalmouth scramble to restore parity, but Dusan Vlahovic took over afterwards.

The Serbian, who had only recently joined the club at the time, scored a sensational brace separated by the halftime break.

The home side pulled one back through Andrea La Mantia, but Juventus clung to their lead.