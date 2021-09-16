Video – On this day, Vucinic and Asamoah led come from behind win at Genoa

On this day in 2012, Juventus faced trouble on the road, as they found themselves trailing at Genoa, as their former youngster Ciro Immobile broke the deadlock.

Gianluigi Buffon had to pull off some saves to keep his team in the match, but it wasn’t until the introduction of Mirko Vucinic and Kwadwo Asamoah in the second half that the Bianconeri were able to turn the tide.

The former Montenegro international provided the assist for Emanuele Giaccherini’s equalizer, and the Ghanaian won a spot kick that was converted by Vucinic.

The two men later combined for a third goal, with the former Roma striker delivering his second assist of the match, and Asamoah scoring from close range.