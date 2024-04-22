On this day in 2003, Juventus reached the Champions League semi-final on the back of a memorable victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg in Turin, setting up a big showdown in Catalunya.

Pavel Nedved put the Bianconeri in the lead by wrongfooting the goalkeeper, but a young Xavi restored parity by firing a loose ball past Gianluigi Buffon.

The match appeared to be heading towards penalty shootouts, but Marcelo Zalayeta put himself on the end of an Alessandro Birindelli cross to emerge as the ultimate hero of the night.