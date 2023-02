On this day in 2016, Juventus completed their extraordinary Scudetto comeback with a win over Napoli, courtesy of Simone Zaza’s late winner.

The Bianconeri had started the campaign on a disastrous fashion and were ruled out of title contention after Round 10.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri’s men pulled off a meteoric rise in the stands on the back of a 15-match winning streak, and a victory over their southern rivals saw them climbing to the top spot, and they never looked back afterwards.