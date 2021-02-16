Video: One year today since we enjoyed our last victory with the fans

Today marks exactly one year to the day that Juventus last welcomed their amazing fans into the stadium, and we celebrated that day with a 2-0 win.

Brescia were unable to deny our high-intensity attacking play under Maurizio Sarri, and the goals were scored by two fans favourites in Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado in some fashion.

The Argentine scored from a free-kick, with the goalkeeper unable to get close to his effort, while Cuadrado played a delightful one-two inside the box to punish La Leonessa.

One year ago, today, since you were last at the Stadium to celebrate together with us. Hoping to return to these days soon, with you, the fans by our side 🤍🖤#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/Fwjb2gsUIj — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 16, 2021

Fingers crossed that it wont be long before we can all celebrate our many victories together in Turin once more.

#ForzaJuve

Patrick