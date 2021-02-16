Video: One year today since we enjoyed our last victory with the fans

February 16, 2021 - 11:02 am

Today marks exactly one year to the day that Juventus last welcomed their amazing fans into the stadium, and we celebrated that day with a 2-0 win.

Brescia were unable to deny our high-intensity attacking play under Maurizio Sarri, and the goals were scored by two fans favourites in Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado in some fashion.

The Argentine scored from a free-kick, with the goalkeeper unable to get close to his effort, while Cuadrado played a delightful one-two inside the box to punish La Leonessa.

Fingers crossed that it wont be long before we can all celebrate our many victories together in Turin once more.

#ForzaJuve

Patrick

