Video – Onuaha left perplexed by Bonucci’s defensive blunder

Last weekend, Juventus fell to another defeat, this time at the hands of Milan. Ahead of the Rossoneri’s second goal, Leonardo Bonucci allowed Brahim Diaz to skip past him unchallenged, which perfectly depicts the Bianconeri’s state during the match.

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha was left puzzled by the Italian’s lack of reaction. He initially though that the Juventus captain must have been on a yellow card, but it wasn’t the case.

For his part, Jules Laurens felt that Stefano Pioli completely outplayed Max Allegri from start to finish.