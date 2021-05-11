Video – Osvaldo’s late winner is the goal of the day

On this day in 2014, Juventus visited the Italian capital to take on AS Roma.

Although the title was already secured, Antonio Conte’s men were still hungry for another win, but they had to wait until the 94th minute to find the winner.

Pablo Daniel Osvaldo had to be the one to punish his former employers, sending an unstoppable strike towards the far top corner.

The controversial Italo-Argentine’s effort is chosen as the goal of the day by Juve’s official Twitter account.