On Sunday, Juventus held their first training session with new caretaker coach Paolo Montero in charge.

The Uruguayan is the club’s U19 manager but will serve at the helm of the first team until the end of the season following Max Allegri’s unceremonious sacking.

The team underwent a light training session ahead of Monday’s clash against Bologna at the Renato Dall’Ara.

While several of Allegri’s collaborators left the club along with the former head coach, Francesco Magnanelli and Simone Padoin remain at Continassa to assist Montero, and the same goes for the goalkeepers’ coaches.