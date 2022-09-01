Video – Paredes receives warm welcome at the Allianz Stadium

During the Bianconeri’s match against Spezia, the club took the opportunity to present their newest signing to the crowd in attendance.

Just hours after making his landing in Turin, Leandro Paredes headed towards the Allianz Stadium to support his teammates, and he received a warm welcome from the Juventus supporters.

In another video posted by the club’s official Twitter account, the midfielder was already integrating with the squad inside the locker room, as he appeared beside his friend and compatriot Angel Di Maria.