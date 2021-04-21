Video: Parma’s perfect free-kick leaves Juve trailing

Parma have taken the lead in Turin, but Juventus have plenty of time to overturn the lead.

The Old Lady started the game brightly, but despite doing much of the running, the Gialloblu have taken the lead.

There is little complaint about the opening goal, with Weston McKennie taking out the attacker to give away the free-kick, and Gaston Brugman has put it away sweetly.

Parma take the lead against Juventus thanks to an absolute screamer! 😱 A perfect free kick by Gaston Brugman 🎯 pic.twitter.com/aAF7rV0YuU — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 21, 2021





Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports & BeinSports

Will Juventus heed the early warning and make things right before too late?

Patrick