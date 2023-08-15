Following last season’s injury-laden campaign, Paul Pogba is looking to make up for it by delivering the goods next term.

The 30-year-old won’t be fit enough to feature on the opening Serie A weekend, but it appears that he has taken significant steps towards full recovery. The Frenchman is already training with the rest of his Juventus teammates

The midfielder posted a video on his Instagram account, showcasing some flashes of brilliance from a recent training session.

Juventus fans will be hoping to witness some of Pogba’s magic in official matches this season.