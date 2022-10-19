Pogba
Video – Paul Pogba returns to training with Juventus squad

October 19, 2022 - 6:00 pm

Tuesday was an exciting day at Continassa, as the routine training session witnessed the return of Paul Pogba who trained alongside his teammates.

The Frenchman has been out of action for almost three months while dealing with a meniscus injury, and his teammates seemed ecstatic to have him back, as he’s yet to make an official appearance for the Old Lady since making his return to the club in July.

For his part, Federico Chiesa also seems to be on the right path, with his return to the pitch edging closer.

