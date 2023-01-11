Chiesa and Pogba
Club News

Video – Paul Pogba returns to training with Juventus teammates

January 11, 2023 - 9:00 am

On Tuesday, Juventus began their preparations for the early Scudetto showdown against league leaders Napoli which will take place on Friday at the Maradona Stadium.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing some of the highlights from the day’s double session, and the most pleasant surprise has to be Paul Pogba’s inclusion in team training (at least a part of it) which consists in itself an important signal indicating that his return to the pitch is edging ever closer.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter January 11, 2023 at 10:05 am

    I still wonder if Paul “glass cheek” Pogba will play any games this season.

