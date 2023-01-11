Video – Paul Pogba returns to training with Juventus teammates

On Tuesday, Juventus began their preparations for the early Scudetto showdown against league leaders Napoli which will take place on Friday at the Maradona Stadium.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing some of the highlights from the day’s double session, and the most pleasant surprise has to be Paul Pogba’s inclusion in team training (at least a part of it) which consists in itself an important signal indicating that his return to the pitch is edging ever closer.