As a part of the ongoing United States summer tour, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba met LA Lakers power forward Jaxson Hayes in a basketball challenge.

The French star remains on the sidelines, so he’s spending his US tour doing promotional activities.

The 30-year-old is an avid basketball fan, so he relished the chance to take on a professional NBA player.

Pogba even managed to find some success in his shooting. The club’s official YouTube channel announced him as the winner.