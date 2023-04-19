Video – Paul Pogba’s low drive from 2014 is the Juventus Goal of the Day

On this day in 2014, Antonio Conte’s Juventus hosted Bologna at the Allianz Stadium. The tightly-contested affair was decided by Paul Pogba who secured the solitary goal of the encounter.

The Frenchman received the ball from Mauricio Isla before launching a low drive from the edge of the box which landed in the far bottom corner. The club’s official Twitter account picked it as the Goal of the Day.

At the moment, we can only hope that the midfielder finds his optimal condition and resumes launching his trademark missiles.