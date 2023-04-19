Club News

Video – Paul Pogba’s low drive from 2014 is the Juventus Goal of the Day

April 19, 2023 - 11:00 pm

On this day in 2014, Antonio Conte’s Juventus hosted Bologna at the Allianz Stadium. The tightly-contested affair was decided by Paul Pogba who secured the solitary goal of the encounter.

The Frenchman received the ball from Mauricio Isla before launching a low drive from the edge of the box which landed in the far bottom corner. The club’s official Twitter account picked it as the Goal of the Day.

At the moment, we can only hope that the midfielder finds his optimal condition and resumes launching his trademark missiles.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Rovella Monza

Sarri hoping to lure Juventus loanee to Lazio but Allegri has other plans

April 19, 2023
morata

Striker linked with third stint in Turin if Juventus reach the Champions League

April 19, 2023
Jorge Andrade

Former Juventus defender reveals the most dangerous players at Sporting

April 19, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.