Video: Paulo Dybala caps comeback off with tidy finish

Paulo Dybala has made his first appearance for Juventus in almost three months when coming off the bench tonight, but wasted little time in scoring.

The Argentine has been on the pitch for less than five minutes before putting his side 2-0 up over Napoli, and fans will be hoping he can end the season in style.

Dybala’s future has been cast in doubt in recent weeks, not helped by his current contract situation and by his suspension after breaking Covid-19 protocols to attend a party with team-mates Weston McKennie and Arthur, but his football on the pitch will have done some talking tonight.



Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

