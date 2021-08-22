Videos

Video: Paulo Dybala fires Juventus ahead inside 2 minutes to dismiss CR7 doubts

August 22, 2021 - 5:41 pm

Paulo Dybala has fired Juventus into an extremely early lead, leaving Udinese trailing inside two minutes.

Some may have had some worries following reports that Cristiano Ronaldo had asked to be left out today, but the Argentine has made sure that there was no concerns without the Portuguese.

Dybala’s injuries last season definitely hampered us massively, and it is such a delight to have him back fit and in form for the new season.

    Martinn August 22, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    Playing as a team.

    Martinn August 22, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    Cuadrado also with a great goal..solid half.

