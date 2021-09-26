Video: Paulo Dybala fires us ahead early against Samporia

Paulo Dybala has scored the opening goal in the clash between Juventus and Sampdoria with just 10 minutes on the clock.

It was Manuel Locatelli who had the initial strike, only for the ball to bounce back to the midfielder, but he lays off the Argentine this time to place his effort in the net.

The Old Lady will hopefully be able to settle with the early lead, having struggled in recent weeks to find the confidence to go out and win games, suffering our latest setback last weekend when AC Milan was able to deny us the three points despite us holding the lead for over 70 minutes of play.

Pictures courtesy of Astro SuperSport

Is today the day we show our true credentials with a big dominant victory?

Patrick